Jim Ross gives an update on his longtime friend/broadcast partner, Jerry “The King” Lawler.

The Hall of Famer spoke about The King during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast. He says that Lawler is doing okay health-wise, but will need to have knee replacement surgery soon.

Lawler was feeling better, we talked about doing some autograph shows together, a little tour, I think that’s going to happen. The two of us. That combination, not sounding egocentric, there are a lot of good announcers and a lot of announcers doing their best work, which is great. I can hear some of my phraseology in everybody, certain phrases. Talking to Jerry was great and I think we would do really well in the autograph world. If we can get Lawler healthy with prayers and good wishes. I know he has to get his knee replaced, I don’t know when that’s going to be

