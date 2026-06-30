After spending more than a month hospitalized, WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator Jim Ross has shared a positive update on his recovery.

Ross revealed on Monday evening that he is finally set to leave the hospital after being admitted on May 29 for undisclosed medical reasons. Taking to social media, the legendary broadcaster announced that he will be discharged on Tuesday while expressing gratitude after a lengthy stay.

“Heading home tomorrow!” Ross wrote. “Over 30 days in the hospital come to a grateful end. Count your blessings daily.”

The update marks welcome news for wrestling fans following what has been a difficult stretch for the iconic announcer, who has dealt with multiple health issues over the past year.

In 2025, Ross underwent successful surgery after being diagnosed with colon cancer. Earlier this year, he also disclosed that he had been undergoing evaluations by a neurologist for potential signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Later in May, Ross also suffered a fall in a New York hotel room, an incident that forced him to miss AEW Double or Nothing.

While Ross has not disclosed the reason for his latest hospitalization, his announcement that he is heading home is an encouraging development after more than 30 days in the hospital. Fans and members of the wrestling industry have continued to send their well wishes throughout his recovery, including Sgt. Slaughter, Josh Barnett and others in the replies to the tweet embedded below.