Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross talked about the AEW Dynamite promo segment featuring MJF and William Regal, why it’s one of the best he’s ever seen, and much more.

“He and MJF’s promo was as good as I’ve heard in years. That’s going through the Attitude Era and the whole nine yards. I was really, really proud of both guys. Regal’s facial expressions are priceless. Sometimes he doesn’t have to say one single word, and you know exactly what he’s thinking in the lay of this land. He’s been a valuable asset and addition to the AEW team, and I thought he helped make MJF, which is the goal. I mean, MJF has the rocket ship tied to him, and one would think it’ll just be a matter of time until he’s the kingpin. The match is booked now with Moxley and MJF, and I’m kind of glad they did it this way because we now have a main event for the next pay-per-view and the right guy is being chauffeured to the top. You’ve gotta do that.

“I thought that promo was absolute money, especially when you consider they did it without a writer. They didn’t have a script, they didn’t memorize their lines, ‘You say this, you pause, I’ll say that, then I’ll pause. Then we’ll look at each other, and you’ll blink, then I’ll blink.’ Fuck, is that it? Really? That’s your instincts? I just thought those guys did as good of an in-ring promo I can remember hearing. I’m sure I’ve heard others that impacted me as much, but that was a piece of art. That was a historic promo that we’ll look back on someday and say this was the launching pad because I don’t know if MJF is really a babyface or a heel right now. They couldn’t have done any better, and I’m proud of both of those guys.”