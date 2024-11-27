The 2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament kicks off tonight.

Ahead of the post-Full Gear 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight at 8/7c from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling commentator and WWE Hall of Fame legend Jim Ross checked in on his Grilling J.R. podcast to talk about the tourney.

During the discussion, “Good Ol’ J.R.” gave his thoughts and predictions on matches in both the Gold and Blue Leagues.

Regarding the Gold League in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament, J.R. stated, “I see a bunch of hungry guys. I’m a big man specialist. I think athletic big men, over the course of time, have proven to draw the most money. That said, Brody King stands out, but I gotta go with my little buddy Darby Allin as the dark horse winner of this thing. He’s so resilient. He’s a homegrown guy, which I think is cool as hell. So I’m gonna do with Darby and Brody King. Brody King because he’s the biggest dog in this fight. It could be Will Ospreay, or I could see Ospreay’s former tag team partner interfering in that, costing Ospreay a win. I don’t know. We’ll see. Juice Robinson needs a win, but I don’t think he’ll get it here. But he might. So I’m gonna hang my black hat on Brody King and Darby Allin.”

As far as the Blue League portion of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament, J.R. said, “To me, it’d be easy. [Kazuchika] Okada would be my first choice because I’ve seen him at his best, and it’s spectacular. Okada at his best is as good, if not better, than anybody in AEW. Then building on the momentum that he created with that Ospreay win, I gotta think Kyle Fletcher is another viable option. But it could be somebody like Daniel Garcia, he’s been getting some love here lately. But I think Okada and Fletcher are my two picks.”

