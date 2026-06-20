Jim Ross continues to battle through a difficult stretch health-wise, and the legendary wrestling announcer shared another update with fans on Saturday.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he has now spent more than three weeks in the hospital, posting a message on social media while watching his beloved Oklahoma Sooners baseball team compete in the College World Series.

“Day 22 in the hospital in Norman. Watching CWS Omaha with my Sooner Baseball. Thanks for everyone’s kind thoughts and prayers. Don’t count me out just yet. I’m still fighting!”

Ross, 74, has remained open about several recent health challenges. Last month, he disclosed that he suffered a fall before appearing at AEW Double or Nothing 2026, where he called the Continental Championship match between Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly.

In addition to recovering from that incident, Ross recently revealed that he is undergoing testing related to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the longtime broadcaster said doctors were conducting a number of evaluations as they worked to determine more information.

“We’ll see how it works out. I’m going through a lot of tests now,” JR said. “I don’t feel bad at all. I feel great, actually. But you know, Conrad, let me tell you something buddy. Getting old is a bitch.”

Despite the ongoing medical concerns and extended hospital stay, Ross’ latest message made it clear that he remains determined to keep fighting as he continues his recovery.

As always, we’ll keep you covered along the way here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.