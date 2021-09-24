AEW’s Jim Ross says this week’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite from New York City was the most exciting night of his Hall of Fame pro wrestling career.

Ross responded to a tweet from WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who tweeted the card from a Madison Square Garden live event on Saturday, September 2000. The event featured several key matches with top names and WWE Hall of Famers – Mideon vs. William Regal, Too Cool vs. Lo’Down, Gangrel vs. Steve Blackman for the WWE Hardcore Title, Tazz and Ivory vs. The Kat and Jerry Lawler, The APA vs. Bull Buchanan and The Godfather, T&A and Trish Stratus vs. The Hardys and Lita, Perry Saturn vs. Al Snow for the WWE European Title, The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge and Christian for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Rikishi and Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Guerrero and Sean Waltman, plus The Rock, Triple H and The Undertaker vs. Kane, Chris Benoit and Kurt Angle in the main event.

Ross, who was working behind-the-scenes for WWE at that time, responded and said the MSG card was loaded like Grand Slam. He also said Wednesday’s Dynamite was the most exciting night of his career, which began back in 1974.

“Who booked this card for goodness sakes? #AEWDynamiteGrandSlam? Like @AEW #AEWGrandSlam, this MSG card was loaded. But IMO, Wednesday night was the most exciting night of my pro wrestling career which started in 1974. #Blessed [cowboy hat face emoji],” Ross wrote.

JR’s tweet led to a mixed bag of reactions from fans, with many pointing to how he called many big nights and matches while with WWE.

You can see Ross’s full tweet below, along with the photo from Ray:

https://twitter.com/jrsbbq/status/1441259937091497984

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.