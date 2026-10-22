Jim Ross is home and recovering after an overnight hospital stay, according to Conrad Thompson. Opening the October 22 edition of Grilling JR, Thompson said Ross had an infection in his chest and spent the night in the hospital after his oxygen was found to be low. He also shared when he hopes his co-host will return to the podcast.

“He’s got some sort of infection in his chest. They said that his oxygen was low, so he spent the night in the hospital. But I’m happy to report that he is home and on the mend.”

Thompson stressed that Ross is still recovering and described next week’s podcast return as a hope.

“He’s just under the weather right now. And as our pal Jim would say, ‘Hey man, if it wasn’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all.’ But we’re hoping, knock on wood, that good old JR will be back here next week.”

The episode continues with an older Starrcade 1991 discussion after Thompson’s update. Our earlier updates on Ross’s surgery and recovery provide more background on his hospitalization. Leave your well wishes for JR in the comments, and watch the opening update below.

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