On the latest edition of his Grillin JR Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about his move from the Dynamite booth to the Rampage booth, why he is happy to help build the secondary program, and how his career began with an hour show so it only makes sense for it to end with an hour show. Highlights can be found below.

On getting moved from AEW Dynamite to AEW Rampage:

“We’re trying real hard to try and make that one-hour show, improve it and make it better. I like working with Excalibur and Schiavone. I think that’s our best group. At least for me, because I’m working. I miss being on Dynamite, but I’m glad Tony put me on Rampage because I want to help build that brand, that was the concept.”

Says hopefully having him on the program could attract a few more viewers:

“Put JR on Friday nights, maybe viewers will tune in out of old time sake or whatever the reason may be. It’s an hour show, that’s how I started my career, looks like that’s how I’m going to end it, doing hour shows, if that’s the case, that’s fine with me.”

