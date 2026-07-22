Jim Ross is aiming to be back behind the commentary desk sooner rather than later.

Despite having brain surgery scheduled for August, the WWE Hall of Famer shared an optimistic update on the upcoming episode of Grilling JR, revealing that he’s hopeful he’ll be able to travel to the United Kingdom for AEW All In 2026 at Wembley Stadium later that month.

While Ross won’t be at this weekend’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view in Montreal, he is still scheduled to appear alongside longtime broadcast partner Jerry “The King” Lawler at WrestleCon in Minneapolis on July 31 and August 1.

During the podcast, co-host Conrad Thompson asked Ross whether he expected to be back in time for AEW All Out in September. Ross made it clear he’s hoping to return even earlier than that.

“I hope so. I’d love to do that,” the announcing legend said. “I have my sights set on the UK and Wembley.”

He wasn’t done there.

“You know, that’s a big event and it’s a good trip,” Ross continued. “It’s a non-stop flight. I enjoy that opportunity, so that’s kind of where I’m setting my sights. I got that big two-day appearance coming in Minneapolis soon. That’s going to be fun.”

Ross’ current AEW contract is scheduled to expire in August, and there has been no official word regarding a new deal. However, Ross recently praised AEW President Tony Khan on Grilling JR, noting that Khan has been especially supportive throughout his recent health challenges. Ross has primarily worked AEW pay-per-view events in recent years, serving as a special commentator on the company’s biggest shows.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London 2026 Results coverage from Wembley Stadium in London, England.