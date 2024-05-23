Jim Ross is going through it again.

On Thursday, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator surfaced on social media with some unfortunate news about his health.

“Unexpected trip to ER in Norman this morning,” Ross wrote of his trip to the emergency room earlier today. “Shortness of the breath.”

Ross concluded, “That’s all for now.”

Best wishes go out to “Good Ole’ J.R.”

We will keep you posted.