Jim Ross is dealing with another health setback.

The legendary wrestling announcer has been hospitalized again, less than a week after undergoing his second brain surgery.

Ross, 74, took to X on Monday evening to inform fans that he had returned to the hospital due to low oxygen levels, expressing frustration over his ongoing medical issues.

“Back in the hospital due to low oxygen,” Ross wrote. “Weighed 198. Need a break.”

The latest hospitalization comes after Ross underwent brain surgery on October 7 to address complications involving a shunt that was placed in his brain during an initial procedure back in August.

Although the shunt had reportedly helped improve his balance, Ross subsequently began experiencing severe headaches. A CT scan revealed bleeding, leading doctors to perform a second procedure.

The October 7 surgery was said to have gone well, although Ross has continued to deal with a number of health-related setbacks in recent months.

In addition to the two brain surgeries, the WWE Hall of Famer has been recovering from multiple broken toes suffered in August, while also attending various medical appointments for other issues.

There is currently no word on how long Ross is expected to remain hospitalized following his latest setback.