Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross talked about the possibility of AEW regularly doing house shows within the next year. Since launching in 2019, AEW has held one house show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I believe in 2023 that AEW will be in the house show, live event, live event business to some degree,” Ross said. “I just think that it’s an opportunity that can be capitalized upon if, if, if AEW is strategic in their planning. I think that’s what Jeff Jarrett’s working on.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc