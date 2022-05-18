On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast on AdFreeShows WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced that he has signed an extension with AEW, and will be remaining with the promotion for the foreseeable future. Ross, who has been with AEW since 2019, also states that he hopes to make it to 2024, that way he could say he’s been in the business for 50 years. Highlights are below.

Says he’s signed an extension with AEW:

“I don’t think we’ve made this announcement, but I signed an extension with AEW not too long ago. I appreciate Tony Khan’s confidence and his willingness to keep me on the team and contribute. We’re not going a long time, but I think I signed for about a year and a half or something like that to stay in the position I’m in. I’m just really pleased that at 70, I still have a future, and at 70, I’m still loving what I do.”

How he’ll be in the business for 50 years if he makes it to 2024:

“I want to get to 2024. I really do. That’s 50 years in the wrestling business. Not a lot of guys can say that they’re in the same job in a fickle, crazy-ass, unpredictable business like pro wrestling for 50 years. The good lord is looking down and cutting me a break, and if I can get to 50 [years in wrestling], I’ll be the happiest guy in Norman, Oklahoma.”

