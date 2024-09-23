“The All Mighty” is among the top big name free agents currently available for a promotion to snatch up at some point in the future.

As noted, there have been reports regarding Bobby Lashley and his former Hurt Business members in talks with AEW in recent weeks, and on the latest episode of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast, Jim Ross touched on this topic.

“Bobby’s hard to figure, he’s a complex guy,” Ross said. “Talented, yes. Looks phenomenal. It’s hard to say. Bobby, like I said, is very complex. He’s a different cat. He’s smart and sometimes smart people have a tendency to overthink things. If Bobby’s not in overthink mode, which I have no idea, I haven’t talked to him in years — if he approaches that way, he’ll do good. He’ll do really good because he’s going to be desirable.”

J.R. continued, “Like you said, Japan is an option. I don’t know the market is there, it’s not like it used to be, but you still can make a decent payday. Scott D’Amore could use Bobby Lashley, I think AEW could use Bobby Lashley. But it’s all a matter of the cash that you got to invest to get the talent on site and the creative that you’re going to use to utilize it.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)