Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about if MJF would be a star in the territories back in the days of Bill Watts’ UWF or the Monday Night Wars.

“I think MJF is going to be a star in any era. He understands the fundamentals of being a villain. He doesn’t want to entertain you so much as he wants to infuriate you. Cowboy (Bill Watts) would have loved him. He may have made him a manager because of his size, but I don’t think so. MJF is as big as Buddy Roberts. Buddy Roberts headlined cards all over the world. I believe in MJF’s abilities,

I really do, and the best is yet to come. If he doesn’t self-destruct attitudely, which I don’t see any sign of, or gets an injury where he has to sit out for a while, which we hope never happens, he’s going to be a huge star. I think he’s the top pro wrestling villain in the business today, without a doubt. Talent like that, they’re generational. In any generation you put them in, they’re going to have a great chance to be successful, and MJF is no different.”