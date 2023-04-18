Jim Ross opens up about his personal investments in his family’s cannabis business.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator discussed this topic during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast. Ross, who has invested thousands of dollars in this venture, states that the process requires a lot of legal hurdles.

“I’ve invested thousands and thousands of dollars in my family’s cannabis operation, which I think our dispensary is going to be opening in a couple of months as things seem to be progressing. Boy, there’s a lot of paperwork and a lot of legal stuff to get involved in this thing. Thus far, I haven’t had any issues. I won’t have any issues. I have nothing to hide.”

This prompted Ross to give his personal thoughts about the product, stating that there are much worse things that a person can do with their free time.

“There’s a lot worse things that we can do with our lives than smoking pot. I think it’s almost worn out. I think there’s so many people getting educated to it. Gummies for sleep and things of that nature. There’s a lot of good reasons to consume the product.”

