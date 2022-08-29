Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the AEW commentator noted that he is concerned about how many titles the promotion has right now as they’re slated to introduce the Trios Titles.

“We’re facing that right now in AEW with the Six-Man titles. I just believe that you have to be very careful on how many titles are represented on your television. You can get overexposed very easily. I don’t know. I don’t want to belittle anybody for their opportunities to earn a championship, earn more money, earn a bigger place on the roster and all those things. I don’t. I just think you have to be very careful in how many titles they have. I just think the more you have, the less most of them mean.”

