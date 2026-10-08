Jim Ross recalled getting to know Jake Hager in Oklahoma while reacting to the former WWE star’s Power Slap eye injury. On Grilling JR, Ross remembered Hager as a formidable athlete and a good guest at his home.

Ross’s co-host brought up the injury before asking about Hager. WrestlingHeadlines previously reported the Power Slap incident; Ross’s remarks add a personal recollection rather than a new medical update.

“Jake grew up in Perry, Oklahoma, where he will always be known as the second toughest guy ever in Perry, ’cause number one is Danny Hodge and the freak of nature that he was.”

Ross said Hager had once visited his living room, though he was unsure whether the visit was for dinner or time in the pool. He also recalled Hager’s wrestling and football background at the University of Oklahoma.

“He was a damn good guy. He’s a good old country boy. He was All-American at OU, Oklahoma University, in wrestling. He played defensive tackle on the football team. So, hell of an athlete, tough guy.”

Ross closed by wishing Hager well and considering why he might have entered Power Slap. He did not claim to know Hager’s motivation.

“I hope that his motivation for fighting, or slapping, came from a need for payday. But then again, it was just the passion of competing and getting back in a physical realm.”

Source: Grilling JR, “JR’s Hot Take on WWE Unreal”.