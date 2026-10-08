Jim Ross says a Chris Jericho cruise gives wrestlers something their usual travel schedule often cannot: time with their families. The AEW commentator said he has attended several of the cruises and likes the atmosphere they create.
On the original Grilling JR video, Conrad Thompson asked Ross about staging an episode of Collision aboard a Jericho cruise. Ross answered from his experience as a guest of Jericho, then turned to what the trip offers wrestlers away from the ring.
“I love it. I think it’s a cool atmosphere. I’ve been on two or three of those Jericho cruises as a guest of Chris. So I like the idea. It’ll look good, and it’ll be done while the ship is docked, as I understand it. So it’ll be good. The talents have a great time on those tours because it gives them the opportunity, Conrad, to bring their significant others with them. And when you got a crazy schedule, or you’re trying to maintain a crazy schedule, to be able to have your family on a cruise, it’s certainly good for the spouses. And that ain’t a bad thing.”