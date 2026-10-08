Jim Ross says a Chris Jericho cruise gives wrestlers something their usual travel schedule often cannot: time with their families. The AEW commentator said he has attended several of the cruises and likes the atmosphere they create.

On the original Grilling JR video, Conrad Thompson asked Ross about staging an episode of Collision aboard a Jericho cruise. Ross answered from his experience as a guest of Jericho, then turned to what the trip offers wrestlers away from the ring.