Danhausen remains under contract with AEW, with additional time reportedly tacked on due to injury. However, he is said to have asked the company not to renew his deal, citing his lack of regular use.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are people within WWE who have expressed interest in Danhausen, including TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Those pushing for him believe his unique gimmick would be a strong fit for the brand.

Jim Ross is reportedly considering a return to WWE, according to Dr. Chris Featherstone. Ross has been with AEW for several years, though his appearances have been limited recently due to health issues, including a battle with cancer.

Backstage talk in AEW suggests that Ross would like to close out his career in WWE, with his current AEW contract set to expire at the end of this month.

Ross is scheduled to be part of the commentary team for this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which could potentially mark his final broadcast for AEW.

Widely regarded as WWE’s most iconic announcer, Ross was the voice behind many of the company’s most legendary matches during the Attitude Era.

WWE President Nick Khan addressed the AAA roster backstage ahead of TripleManía XXXIII, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Khan reportedly assured the locker room that WWE’s partnership with AAA is not intended as a takeover. Instead, he emphasized that the goal is to elevate AAA talent on a global stage while helping them earn more money.

Despite those assurances, the message has drawn mixed reactions among the roster. Some wrestlers are optimistic about the potential for greater international exposure, while others are uneasy about new restrictions.

Under the updated terms, AAA talent are no longer permitted to accept independent bookings in the United States—a longtime source of income for many luchadors.