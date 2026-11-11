Some encouraging news has surfaced regarding the health of legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross.

The longtime WWE Hall of Fame announcer and current AEW commentator was scheduled to undergo another brain surgery on Tuesday, November 10. However, the procedure was ultimately postponed after Ross received positive results from a CT scan.

Conrad Thompson, who co-hosts the “Grilling JR” podcast alongside Ross, took to social media on Wednesday morning to share the latest update on the 74-year-old wrestling legend.

“They postponed it after a good CT scan,” Thompson wrote via X. “Hoping for another good report this morning with a new CT scan!”

Ross is scheduled to undergo another CT scan today, November 11, with hopes that the results will continue to show improvement.

The latest development comes after a difficult stretch of health issues for the legendary broadcaster, who underwent surgery over the summer to have a shunt inserted into his brain. The procedure was intended to help address ongoing balance and memory problems, as well as issues with falling.

The shunt, which is designed to drain excess fluid from the brain, initially appeared to be helping Ross. However, he subsequently began experiencing severe headaches, leading to a second brain surgery in October.

Following that procedure, Ross was hospitalized again after developing a chest infection that resulted in low oxygen levels.

During the October 22 episode of “Grilling JR,” Thompson revealed that Ross had returned home and was recovering, although he was not yet ready to resume his podcasting duties. At that point, the shunt had reportedly not been reconnected.

Despite the ongoing health setbacks, Ross has remained hopeful about eventually returning to his part-time commentary role with AEW.

Prior to undergoing his initial brain surgery over the summer, Ross attended WrestleCon in Minneapolis, where he enjoyed reconnecting with longtime friends and meeting wrestling fans. He later acknowledged that working three-to-four-hour stretches had become increasingly difficult at his age.