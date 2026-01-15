AEW commentator and legendary talent evaluator Jim Ross believes WWE is already grooming its next franchise star, and in his view, Bron Breakker fits the mold perfectly. Speaking on “Grilling JR,” Ross admitted he hadn’t yet watched Breakker’s World Heavyweight Championship match against CM Punk on the first WWE Raw of 2026, but that didn’t stop him from offering a glowing assessment of Breakker’s trajectory. Ross described Breakker as “a keeper,” pointing to his lineage, presence, and upside, noting that “he’s got the DNA, he looks wonderful,” and adding that Breakker’s long-term destination in WWE is what truly excites him.

Ross also praised WWE’s approach to pairing Breakker with Punk, framing it as a calculated investment rather than a simple title defense. According to Ross, the match was “good booking” because Punk was able to “lead him along, take care of him, and make it more of a learning moment than just a match.” He went on to call Breakker “a cornerstone,” emphasizing that sharing the ring with one of wrestling’s biggest modern stars only elevated his standing despite the loss. While Punk ultimately retained the championship, Ross made it clear that the night benefited both men, reinforcing Breakker’s status as a future world champion and signaling that WWE is positioning him as a central figure for years to come.