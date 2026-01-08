“Good Ole’ J.R.” is back where he belongs.

In the loving embrace of the pro wrestling community via the announce desk at ringside as part of the three-man commentary team for the first live episode of AEW Dynamite of the New Year of 2026.

The live two-hour Wednesday night prime time program kicked off at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Excalibur welcomed us to the show as always, and was joined by Tony Schiavone.

After the brief introduction, the two wasted no time introducing the third member of their broadcast booth for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Mr. ‘Boomer Sooner’ himself.

Jim Ross.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend emerged to a massive reaction from the packed house inside the BOK Center, and made his way down the ramp to join Excalibur and Schiavone on the call for tonight’s show at ringside.

