Jim Ross is feeling well these days despite a recent serious health scare in the form of colon cancer, which ultimately resulted in a required surgery.

Following the operation, “Good Ole’ J.R.” is in good spirits, and from all accounts, good health.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member gave fans an update on his health, and confirmed his status for AEW ALL IN: Texas.

“Oh, absolutely, absolutely,” Ross responded when asked by show co-host Conrad Thompson if he plans to attend AEW ALL IN: Texas next Saturday. “Yeah, I’ll be there. I want to fly in on Thursday and do our business on Friday, and then I’ll be at the pay-per-view on Saturday.”

As the conversation continued, Ross mentioned fear being the worst part of his battle with colon cancer, and noted that he hopes the worst of his health issues are now in the rear view mirror.

“I think fear is the biggest enemy,” Ross said. “I have good doctors here in Jacksonville, so that all worked out fine. So, I’m just very blessed that I’ve got past the worst part. As we stand here now and you and I are talking to our fans and stuff, I’m very happy that I’m where I am health-wise.”

Ross continued, “I’m lucky, very lucky. So, it’s all good, man. You just got to stay positive and move forward, and that’s what I’ve tried to do. Even though there were days where I was wondering if this was meant to be. But, obviously, it is meant to be. Here I am. Here we are. So let’s get on with it.”

AEW ALL IN: Texas is scheduled to take place next Saturday, July 12, 2025 from Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

