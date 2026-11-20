Jim Ross is out of the hospital following his latest health setback.

The WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator took to social media on Thursday, November 19, to provide an update on his condition after undergoing another shunt surgery earlier this month.

Ross, 74, confirmed that he has been discharged from the hospital and has traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he will be staying with his daughter and her family for the next several weeks.

“Just got out of another hospital stay today and came straight to Tulsa to move in with my daughter and her family for a few weeks,” Ross wrote.

The legendary wrestling announcer went on to express his appreciation for the support he has received from his loved ones and fans throughout his ongoing health struggles.

“My family has been so supportive and I can’t thank them enough. Appreciate everyone’s positive thoughts and prayers. My fight is far from over.”

The update comes just days after Ross’ Grilling JR podcast co-host Conrad Thompson provided an update on his recovery during the latest episode of the show.

Thompson explained that Ross was doing well mentally following his November 11 surgery, although he remained physically weak. At the time, there was hope that Ross could return to the podcast for a new episode scheduled to be released on Thanksgiving.

Ross has dealt with multiple health complications throughout 2026, including brain surgery over the summer, another procedure in October, and his most recent surgery earlier this month.