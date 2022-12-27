Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about The Big Show’s booking in WWE as he believes The Big Show was one of the worst-booked talents in WWE history.

“You just cannot overexpose an attraction because guess what? They cease being an attraction. They’re not new, they’re not fresh, they’re not different, they’re not eye-opening. I really just think that Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents, on that level, that we ever had.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda