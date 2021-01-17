Jim Ross recently spoke about the 2001 WWE Royal Rumble event and Drew Carey making a cameo in the match. The American actor and comedian eliminated himself after a confrontation with Kane.

Carry was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE Hall of Famer had the following to say during his week’s episode of Grilling JR:

“He probably had as less impact from a guest star as anybody I can recall off the top of my head. He was hot on television. I don’t know if that was what he was doing – The Price is Right or not, I don’t remember – but he was getting a lot of media stretch. The reason Drew Carey was on this card was to get outside pro wrestling media exposure.”

