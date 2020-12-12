Jim Ross has given his take on who he thinks is the next breakout star in AEW, which has several young and unproven wrestlers on the roster.

The AEW announcer did so during a recent Grilling JR podcast that aired this week. This is where he named Wardlow as the next big thing in the promotion.

I like Wardlow. He is a big, athletic guy with a great look. He has a big-time demeanor. He wants to learn. He is open to constructive criticism. I like him a lot. I think he could easily be the next big thing in AEW. I think Jungle Boy Jack Perry has the chance to be a really unique babyface because he’s smaller. I have a lot of time for Jack Perry I’ve been criticized for calling him Jungle Boy Jack Perry. He can’t be Jungle Boy forever. I like his game a lot. His secret is going to be how well he learns to sell over the course of time in various situations because you can’t sell everything the same way. Sometimes you register, sometimes you sell big. There are different levels. I like Wardlow’s opportunity because no matter what, size matters athletically speaking. Bill Watts said years ago that nothing sells like an athletic big man. Warlow is an athletic big man. I think he has a great upside. Will Hobbs, I like his game. He just turned heel and is working with Taz. That should make him better. Willie Hobbs is a good kid. He texts me a lot. We communicate a lot because I want to help these young guys. I’m not going to be around forever. So, what I can leave behind, I think I’m doing the right thing for the business.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription.