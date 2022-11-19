Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, he shared his opinion that WWE never booked The Big Show (Paul Wight) the right way during his tenure with the company. Ross thinks should have been better with their presentation of his character.

“You can’t overexpose an attraction because guess what? They cease being an attraction. They’re not new, they’re not fresh, they’re not different, they’re not eye-opening (…) I just think that Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents, on that level, that we ever had.”

