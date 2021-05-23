Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about Randy Orton being the best wrestler in the world.

The AEW commentator did note that he understands why some fans would think that recognition would go to AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

“If he’s not, of course it’s subjective and only my opinion, there’s a lot of good ones out there right now,” Ross said. “I don’t think anybody is any better than Randy Orton in the wrestling business. Of course that’s so subjective. I love Randy’s work, although I don’t watch it regularly enough to make a great evaluation, in the last several months that I have tuned in to watch some of Randy’s segments, he doesn’t disappoint. No matter how the creative is packaged to him, he doesn’t disappoint. “I’m sure there’s Kenny Omega fans out there that would say Omega is the best wrestler in the world. Some will, and they got the right to their opinion and I’m not going to argue it. Omega is really frickin’ good. In any event, it’s a good time to be a fan. A lot of great talent out there, improving their game, adapting and adding things.”

