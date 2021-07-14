Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

On Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and Ethan Page:

“Darby is one of my favorites. He’s one of my favorites to talk to. Darby is very creative. He comes up with a lot of his own material, shall we say. He’s one of our homegrown guys that we take pride in, him and Jungle Boy Jack Perry, for example. Nobody should sleep on Ethan Page. He’s going to be a big time player. He’s doing really well. I’m glad we have him. He looks great, he has a good attitude, and is a smart kid. I believe if he stays away from injuries, he’s going to contribute in a big way for a long time to come.”

On Mark Henry and The Big Show:

“Mark is with AEW now, and we’re all happy to have him. He comes every week, and he generally stays busy having young talent sit under his learning tree. He reminds me a little bit, not because they are both African-American, of Ernie Ladd and his wisdom, experiences, sharing, mentoring, and Mark is really good at that. I was talking to Big Show down in Miami at length because our dressing facilities were a little snug. He’s working hard on his weight and getting back in better shape. He didn’t say it to me, but I’m assuming that somewhere down the road, we’ll see Big Show back in the ring. I don’t think it’s going to be every week. We don’t use anybody every week really. I do think he’ll be back in the ring at some point in time. He’ll be rejuvenated, he’ll be renewed, and I think he’ll do well.”

