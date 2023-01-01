Jim Ross recently talked about never wanting to discuss The Montreal Screwjob, which he covered on his Grilling JR podcast.

The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW.

“I hated that son of a b–. If we never talk about that [Survivor Series] again ever in my life, I’ll be very content … Having to relive it again and again, and then Conrad and I, he showed some interviews this time. Me interviewing Vince, and [then he said], ‘Bret screwed Bret.’ Well, what were you thinking when you said that?”

