Powerhouse Hobbs is back in the mix in AEW after taking several months off due to injury.

In the two weeks Hobbs has been back on the scene, he has been factored into the big picture and treated like an unstoppable monster.

If you ask Jim Ross, there is no stopping this monster.

During the latest episode of his official podcast, Grilling J.R., the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member offered high praise for Hobbs.

According to “Good Ol’ J.R.,” Hobbs “has the ability to be much more significant” to the big picture in AEW.

“He’s a very good talent,” Ross said of Hobbs. “I’ve been a supporter of Powerhouse Hobbs since he really started evolving and he’s another guy that’s just coming back from an injury, he’s healthy, he looks great, strong as the ox. So I’m glad that he’s back on television. It’ll help the TV and it will help Hobbs obviously to get more TV exposure, that’s the key thing. Guys should not keep track or how many wins or how many losses they have, they should focus on the match quality that they’re in. So, maximize your TV minutes is a good way of looking at that deal.”

Ross continued, “Yeah, Hobbs is a star. He’s going to be — I’m anxious to see where he ends up at the end of his run somewhere down the road, he’s a young guy so he’s still got plenty of time left. I’m a big fan of his and a proponent of his work, I think he can do — he has the ability to be much more significant in the big picture than not. He’s really talented. That was a good signing by Tony Khan. Willie has made sure that this games evolves, he’s is a student of the game, he’s a wrestling fan and that always helps. I’m pulling for him too, it’s amazing how many great young talents that this roster has right now.”

