During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the infamous backstage fight between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. Here’s what he had to say:

I got there about 30 seconds after it ended. [Pat] Patterson was deeply involved in it. Patterson loved those two guys like sons. Bret with his great heritage and Canadian legacy – Pat was especially drawn to it. Of course, Shawn was one of Pat’s favorites. He just loved his in-ring work and loved the things he could do. Pat would say, ‘Shawn Michaels is as close to Ray Stevens as anybody I’ve ever seen.’ I remember Shawn lost a lot of hair. Bret was ripping and tearing anything you could get a hold of. [Jerry] Lawler was in there, Patterson was in there. I think they took Patterson down. Patterson was trying to separate them and they all went tumbling down. But nobody really got hurt. It wasn’t a fight that saw teeth knocked out and broken noses and eyes swelled shut and things of that nature. It didn’t get that to extreme, but it was intense. And then the aftermath – I think Shawn wanted to go home, and Bret still hung around.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.