Former AEW Producer Ace Steel is no longer with the company after being released earlier this week due to his involvement in the backstage fight at AEW All Out. You can click here for backstage talk on Steel’s departure.

AEW commentator Jim Ross addressed Steel’s departure on his “Grilling JR” podcast this week.

“He’s a smart guy. He has a lot of product knowledge. Solid hand,” Ross said of CM Punk’s longtime friend and trainer. “I thought he did a nice job. I didn’t work with him directly a lot. I have seen him at TV and he was always friendly and approachable. I’m sorry to hear that because I thought he was a good hand and did a nice job there. Things have a way of working out, you never say never, but I always thought he did a nice job for us. He was very loyal to CM Punk, nothing wrong with that, they were buddies.

“I’m assuming CM Punk is the guy that got Ace Steel his job. I don’t know where all of that is going. I hate to see anybody lose a job, lose a paycheck. While he was there, he seemed to be a viable asset, but again, I didn’t work with him directly. I didn’t have any issues, pro or con, with him. The bottom line is, another guy lost his job. That’s what’s regrettable.”

JR continued and said he believes Steel will find work elsewhere in the pro wrestling industry.

“He’s got skills. I would think, if given a fair shake within the landscape of wrestling in general, he’ll find some work. Smart guy. I hope it works out well. I regret that anybody, anywhere in wrestling, loses their job,” JR said.

Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks remain with AEW, at least for now, but are still suspended.

