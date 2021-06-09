During his appearance on The Dan LeBatard Show, Jim Ross spoke on why he thinks Adnan Virk wasn’t put in a position to be successful. Here’s what he had to say:

Adnan got put on TV, in a very unique product, before he was ready from a product knowledge standpoint. The wrestling fans today, with social media and all the information flow, they have a great sense of what they like and what might be wrong. He’s a solid broadcaster and they rushed to judgment too quick. You have to know the terms, the language, and the culture. That’s where he was short.

Credit: The Dan LeBatard Show. H/T 411Mania.