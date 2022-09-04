Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, he shared his take on the length of AEW pay-per-view events as there are 15 matches (4 on the pre-show and 11 on the main card) planned for AEW All Out.

“Sitting out there with our group as it is, this is gonna be a 5-hour show. I’m not in favor of any 5-hour show. It’s just too long. Our attention spans are not going to maintain what it needs to be. It’s a chance for a lot talents to clear the deck and make a name for themselves.”

