During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on Andrade asking to be released from his WWE contract. Here’s what he had to say:

I am surprised during this COVID climate that people are asking for their release. You damn sure don’t want to ask for a release unless you’ve got somewhere to go where you can establish some stability and financial security. I don’t know if he has that or doesn’t have that. I’m not as familiar with his work, Andrade, as a lot of guys are because I don’t watch as much WWE TV as people would expect. I have different viewing habits now. I’m not going to watch a three-hour RAW. So, a little surprised. Unless you’ve thought it out and you’ve got a good long-range plan in place, it’s probably not the smartest thing to do. If it’s an act of defiance or an act of anger or disappointment, that’s probably not the right reason to ask for a release, especially if he doesn’t have somewhere to go.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.