During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on Bob Holly’s prior gimmick, Thurman “Sparky” Plugg. Here’s what he had to say:

That name was hokey. You turn people off right away. So, now you’ve gotta get over the aversion to the name, which should not even be in the conversation. If people are turning this talent away and one of the reasons is this real hokey wrestling nickname, then you’re already challenged. I think that was the case with Bob. Nobody took that character seriously……we had TL Hopper, all these cut little names, right? All these professions. Dr. Issac Yankem. Yeah, there were a lot of those, and they all got vignettes. All the main event guys were waiting to get production time, and all these underneath yahoos were getting all the vignette time. Don’t think I didn’t hear about that.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.