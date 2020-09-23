During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on being surprised that Bobby Heenan and Gene Okerlund left WWE for WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

I thought they were lifers in WWE. I never envisioned them leaving. They were so good at what they did. There was not a better color analyst on TV in my opinion than Bobby Heenan. He motivated you to watch and to listen because you didn’t want to miss anything. One of my favorite shows is The Sopranos. And I hear things I missed the first time around because it’s so much great dialogue. So sometimes, I didn’t get to process what I heard the first time. I go back again and I hear things in the diolague that I missed. You didn’t want to do that with Bobby because you were gonna be laughing at what he said. I just thought he was a staple. But things change.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.