During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on how he wasn’t pleased that Brock Lesnar attempted and botched a shooting star press during his Wrestlemania 19 match against Kurt Angle. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t remember who the agent was on that match, but they should’ve been fired for even sanctioning or allowing your 295-pound phenom, Brock Lesnar, to do a shooting star press. It made no fucking sense. It didn’t help anything. It was a spot. Everything I preach about on where you can’t build your match around one spot – there’s gotta be a story told. We’re lucky he didn’t break his neck. I remember talking to Brock and his dad after the show, and I said, ‘Hey, Mr. Lesnar, your boy got lucky tonight. He’s trying to do things little guys do to show everybody he can do it.’ I said that ain’t gonna happen again. We had a nice chat about it. I understand you want to have a sensational spot, but the risk/reward and the fine line between success and failure is very, very thin. That was interesting stuff.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.