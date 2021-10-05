During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on Chris Jericho’s WWE debut. Here’s what he had to say:

I thought that was a nice surprise, and with Rock in the ring cutting one his promos – they’re always great and entertaining. I think the countdown clock was a brilliant idea. He interrupted The Rock. If that don’t put you on the radar and front of mind awareness of the fans, nothing is going to. So, I thought that was a great kickoff for him, and it was his idea. So, all of a sudden, he sees that [his] creative ideas are significant, and they’re being respected. Somebody is listening. That’s really what all the talent want. They want to have the input on their own creative, and why would you blame them? It was a great night there in Chicago. We weren’t sure how the crowd was gonna react, but buddy, they reacted big time. They were ready for Chris Jericho.

