During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled a story of Danny Hodge wrestling a bear during a battle royal. Here’s what he had to say:

They had a battle royal with a bear and [Bill] Watts was in and Danny Hodge was in it. Somehow or another, it came down to Watts and Hodge against the bear. Watts had locked up with the bear and the bear was on his hind feet, so they were in a collar and elbow type position. Hodge goes behind the bear, reaches under his tail, and grabs a handful of short hairs and ripped them out of the bear’s ass, at which time the bear screamed and howled. I’m sure it hurt to have the hair ripped out of your ass. The bear then had a big burst of strength and tossed cowboy out of the ring, and then the bear soon followed because he didn’t want any more of Hodge’s short hair pulling. And Hodge won the battle royal. Danny was just having fun.

