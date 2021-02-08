During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the legacy of Doom in light of Butch Reed passing away. Here’s what he had to say:

They needed more time. I loved that team. To me, they represented what was real and good about a heel tag team in pro wrestling. They could bump. The one thing if you’re gonna be a heel in wrestling – you’ve gotta be able to feed a comeback. That means when it’s the other guy’s time to shine and he’s bringing the offense, you’ve gotta be able to take enough bumps to facilitate a great comeback. Feed the comeback. When you get a heel that’s 350 pounds or whatever it is, they can feed, but they don’t feed much. These two cats, man – we didn’t book anybody against Doom that was more athletic than Doom. I think their run was a little short. I think more objectivity in the booking room would’ve been better, but again, you’ve got some old prejudices that are distasteful and they’re not cool. I may not be wrong about that, but I think that had an effect on Doom’s long-term tenure. I think if you honestly ask a lot of the guys who were involved with the company at that time, many would say JR is right on this one. He’s not right all the time, but he’s right on this one.

