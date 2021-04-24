During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on Edge cashing in the first Money in the Bank on John Cena. Here’s what he had to say:

It would the first time we really used the Money in the Bank concept, and it was historic in that respect based on where and how the stipulation has evolved over the years. But for Edge, winning his first title was huge. I’m sure if you asked him, he’d probably say that was one of the highlights of his career. To think he came from being an indie wrestler in Ontario making little or no money, and he and Christian signing with us for a developmental contract and training in the warehouse…..these two cats were very much students of the game. I would say the journey that Edge was on and then finally winning the title was significant. It was certainly significant for me because I was very proud of him.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.