During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on being able to work with Bobby Heenan. Here’s what he had to say:

When I first heard it, I thought Bobby was using this for leverage. Because that’s the obvious thing, the common sense thing. He got Vince [McMahon’s] attention. I eventually got to work with Bobby; it was a dream come true because he’s so brilliant. He made me better. He was just a genius to work with. He could be funny, he could be evil, he could be a color guy, he could be a manager. And people forget, in the AWA, he was a hell of a heel.