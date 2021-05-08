During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the issues that he had with how the Johnny B. Badd character was booked. Here’s what he had to say:

Johnny B. Badd was a Dusty creation. Dusty spent a lot of time with Marc Mero developing that character. Like we’ve said here many times, when the booker creates a character, they’re gonna do all they can to make sure that character gets over. I think that was kind of the situation with Johnny B. Badd. He needed vignettes, and he needed about six or eight weeks of TV and then it might have been more acceptable to establish heel or babyface. If you’re just gonna build your angle on a gay character and basically he’s gonna be a heel, in some way, you’re not treating the homosexual component with any respect. So, if you’re gay, you’re heel. How fucking objective is that? Would that fly today? Of course it wouldn’t. It shouldn’t have flown then.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.