During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he and Jim Cornette get along so well from a booking standpoint. Here’s what he had to say:

We had the same agenda, and the agenda was to produce new talents. Cornette and I had the same philosophy. I knew that if I kept him away from Vince in corporate meetings, kept him away from Kevin Dunn, that we had a chance to keep Cornette on the hook. I wanted to take advantage of his teaching. I let him coach his team. I never one time said, ‘I want this guy to be a baby face, this guy to be a heel.’ It wasn’t my place to do that and there’s no sense in it.

Let the guys who are there every day with these talents everyday make those decisions. Unless you’re there everyday in practice and see how they work, how do you make those decisions?