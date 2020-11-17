During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he feels that comparisons between the current and original NWA are unfair. Here’s what he had to say:

I do have a lot of respect for Billy Corgan and his love for pro wrestling when he doesn’t have to love it. To compare the heyday of the NWA to what the NWA is trying to do now is not fair. It’s not fair for Billy, it’s not fair for the talents that work there, it’s not fair for the champion Nick Aldis. It’s a different brand.

It has the same three initials but it has a different meaning. I don’t mean to knock the current NWA, I support them big time anytime I can. Billy is a good guy, but it’s a different breed of cat. The only thing in common is the 3 initials.