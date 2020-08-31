During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross had strong words for wrestlers that don’t like to do jobs. Here’s what he had to say:

I see that a lot in wrestling today. This guy wins and then this guy wins. I often hear, ‘We want to keep the talent happy.’ Well here’s what I say: F*** the talent. How’s that? That’ll make a headline.

You have to do what’s best for the overall story and the company that’s paying the tab. If the talent can’t understand that concept, then and only then would I say ‘f*** the talent’. Grow up, you’re playing a fictional character. You’re cast this way.